Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:45 PM

154 East Center Street

154 East Center Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701580
Location

154 East Center Street, Kaysville, UT 84037

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2082 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible quiet location in Kaysville close to shopping and schools. This well kept home comes ready to move in you only pay Gas bill all other utilities are included. This is a NO pet property.
Huge yard with garden areas and work shop in back of the garage. Set up for self showings we use Rently Lockboxes for this service. Once you register with them they will issue an access code. Link Below.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 East Center Street have any available units?
154 East Center Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 154 East Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 East Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 East Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 East Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaysville.
Does 154 East Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 154 East Center Street does offer parking.
Does 154 East Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 East Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 East Center Street have a pool?
No, 154 East Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 East Center Street have accessible units?
No, 154 East Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 East Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 East Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 East Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 East Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
