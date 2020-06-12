Amenities

patio / balcony garage playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

969 W 200 S Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, end unit, great location! - This great townhome in Hurricane is an end unit, so neighbors only on one side of you. It has new flooring, paint and a lot of natural light. Master bedroom on the main floor, great kitchen setup, two bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Fenced patio with playground in the common area of the community.



It features a two car garage.



Great location and is close to main street and in the middle of Hurricane.



If interested visit

www.brookstonepm.com



Call Ray 435-414-4500

Kamie 435-632-0088



(RLNE4594729)