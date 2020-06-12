All apartments in Hurricane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

969 W 200 S

969 West 200 South · (435) 414-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

969 West 200 South, Hurricane, UT 84737

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 969 W 200 S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
969 W 200 S Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, end unit, great location! - This great townhome in Hurricane is an end unit, so neighbors only on one side of you. It has new flooring, paint and a lot of natural light. Master bedroom on the main floor, great kitchen setup, two bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Fenced patio with playground in the common area of the community.

It features a two car garage.

Great location and is close to main street and in the middle of Hurricane.

If interested visit
www.brookstonepm.com

Call Ray 435-414-4500
Kamie 435-632-0088

(RLNE4594729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 W 200 S have any available units?
969 W 200 S has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 969 W 200 S currently offering any rent specials?
969 W 200 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 W 200 S pet-friendly?
No, 969 W 200 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurricane.
Does 969 W 200 S offer parking?
Yes, 969 W 200 S does offer parking.
Does 969 W 200 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 W 200 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 W 200 S have a pool?
No, 969 W 200 S does not have a pool.
Does 969 W 200 S have accessible units?
No, 969 W 200 S does not have accessible units.
Does 969 W 200 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 W 200 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 969 W 200 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 W 200 S does not have units with air conditioning.
