apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
91 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10911 North Marsala Drive
10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2054 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area.
Results within 1 mile of Highland
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
225 S 100 W
225 South 100 West, Alpine, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2700 sqft
This home will not last long. Minutes away from multiple parks and less then 30 minutes away from the mouth of American Fork Canyon and Provo Canyon. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms your will not feel cramped in this home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3319 N. 660 E.
3319 North 660 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3570 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1054 W 70 N
1054 West Cambria Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
1054 W 70 N Available 07/24/20 PLEASANT GROVE TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA - TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA 1054 W 70 N Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,621 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1486 WestBury Way
1486 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023675?source=marketing Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr
3223 West Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2114 sqft
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING MEADOWS TOWNHOUSE - THANKSGIVING MEADOWS LEHI TOWNHOUSE Thanksgiving Meadows 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr. Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2 Car Garage 2,114 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
345 South 930 West
345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4141 W 1700 N
4141 W 1700 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2686 sqft
AWESOME LEHI HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER EXCHANGE DEVELOPMENT - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION! Was $1,950 NOW $1,800 Location! Style! Comfort! Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Modern Finishes - Close to Freeway Access - Open Layout - Stainless Steel
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3633 W 2330 N
3633 W 2330 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2353 sqft
3633 W 2330 N Available 07/31/20 NEW LEHI TOWNHOME AT NORTH POINT - NEW LEHI TOWNHOME North Pointe 3633 W 2330 N Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,353 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4077 W. 1650 N.
4077 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
4077 W. 1650 N. Available 07/22/20 ** PET FRIENDLY** Beautiful 4 Bedroom Exchange Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the Exchange Community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr
15443 South Falcon Ridge Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3256 sqft
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bd 4 Bath High End Home with Views - You walk into a Grand Front Entry, Formal Living Room, Open Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Slate Floors.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1488 W 10 S
1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1486 Westbury Way #D
1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023675?source=marketing Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2466 W 1600 N
2466 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2700 sqft
Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage.
