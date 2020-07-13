Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Harrisville, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harrisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisville

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisville
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
10 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2156 Fowler Ave
2156 Fowler Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Harrison Blvd, Liberty Park & Ogden Canyon! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
1431 Monroe - 1
1431 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Well cared for 4-plex in Ogden. 1431 Monroe st. 2 bedroom, central air, washer/dryer in unit, carport and storage. Approximately 1000 sq feet. Deck off back facing back yard. No pets or smokers.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2271 S Knights Way
2271 S Knights Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1375 sqft
Available Immediately!! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer. Very clean and in great shape! Rent $1700/Deposit $1900. No pets/No smoking.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2975 Madison Ave
2975 Madison Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
This updated upper unit has 1126 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All new carpet. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and fridge. There are laundry hookups and off street parking.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Madison Avenue
2205 Madison Avenue, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great home for rent. Right next to New Bridge School. Well cared for home. Duplex includes one car garage. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant lives in separate downstairs unit. Renter to pay additional $17/mo for ownerâs eviction protection.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisville
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Harrisville, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harrisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

