Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave. Large living room in the on lower level. There are also laundry hookups and storage in the basement. Great shaded backyard. The 1 car garage and RV Pad. Central HVAC.



Rent is $1300 a month with a security deposit of $1300. Tenant pays all utilities.



Must either have renter's insurance or sign a property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $10 per month added to rent.



Please no pets and no smoking. No exceptions.



Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this home.