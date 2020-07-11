/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:42 AM
150 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Brighton
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
6 Units Available
Butler West
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8296 S Valiant Dr.
8296 Valiant Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
AMAZING TWIN HOME IN EAST COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS! - This is an amazing townhouse located in the foothills of east Cottonwood Heights, located on a dead end, with really cool finishes. HIGHLIGHT FEATURES: - 3 Spacious Bedrooms + 3.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood Heights
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Little Cottonwood
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
36 Units Available
South Union Fort
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
South Union Fort
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Union Fort
6779 S Sienna Park Lane
6779 Sienna Park Lane, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1396 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome in amazing community - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM 3 Bed 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
702 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Granite
3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.
3002 9600 South, Granite, UT
7 Bedrooms
$3,795
4500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great Furnished Corp/Vacation home wkly or monthly - Property Id: 310681 Why do a hotel when you can have a fabulous spacious 4500 sq. ft.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Falcon Park
1980 E Ashridge Cir
1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$4,970
3200 sqft
Luxury Living near World Class Canyon Resorts - Property Id: 288845 Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
938 E Connor Ridge Cove
938 Conner Ridge Cove, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Motherinlaw apartment - 938 E. Conner Ridge Cove , Midvale, 84047- Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 900 sq. feet, all utilities paid, except internet. No pets or smoking. Washer and Dryer are included. Must have a 600 or higher credit score.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Cove
6402 Heughs Canyon Dr.
6402 Heughs Canyon Drive, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
4600 sqft
This stunning home features four spacious bedrooms, two grand family rooms, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings and lovely gas fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
27 Units Available
Midvale Park
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$985
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$910
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
37 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
18 Units Available
Edgemont
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
46 Units Available
Midvale Park
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Millcreek
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
33 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,213
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
33 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Similar Pages
Cottonwood Heights 1 BedroomsCottonwood Heights 2 BedroomsCottonwood Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCottonwood Heights Apartments with Balcony
Cottonwood Heights Apartments with GarageCottonwood Heights Apartments with GymCottonwood Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCottonwood Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UT