Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal

Find comfortable, spacious living at Windgate Apartments in Bountiful, UT. Our convenient location on South Main Street near Highway 89 and I-15 gives you quick access to everything Bountiful has to offer. With exceptional community amenities and functional apartment features, Windgate Apartments is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. If you’re looking for comfortable living in a desirable location, we’ve got the one and two bedroom apartments perfect for your life.