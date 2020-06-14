Apartment List
/
UT
/
bountiful
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bountiful renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Bountiful
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Results within 5 miles of Bountiful
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
34 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Capitol Hill
73 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,376
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Gateway District
12 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,355
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
$
Central City
7 Units Available
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Avenues
5 Units Available
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
City Guide for Bountiful, UT

"Oh Bountiful, we're proud of you and of your red and grey! We'll fight for you with might for you and cheer you as you play! Unlowered shall these colors be whatever comes our way! So glorious in victory the mighty red and grey!" (-- Bountiful High Song)

Bountiful was named when its earliest settlers realized that they found paradise on Earth--but that is all subjective of course. The 42,500 residents of this 13.5 square mile city appreciate the proximity to jobs in Salt Lake City, without the problems associated with urban living. For a period, commuting to work was a nightmare and daily rush hour bottlenecks frustrated even the calmest drivers. However, in 2008, planners made significant changes to alleviate the problem, including the new Legacy Parkway and the state of the art Front Runner Commuter railway. Best of all, Front Runner Service is available until 2 a.m. on the weekends, so you can get home safely after a night on the town. Who knows, Bountiful might just be the paradise for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bountiful, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bountiful renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Bountiful 1 BedroomsBountiful 2 BedroomsBountiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBountiful 3 BedroomsBountiful Accessible Apartments
Bountiful Apartments with BalconyBountiful Apartments with GarageBountiful Apartments with GymBountiful Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBountiful Apartments with Parking
Bountiful Apartments with PoolBountiful Apartments with Washer-DryerBountiful Dog Friendly ApartmentsBountiful Furnished ApartmentsBountiful Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College