66 Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT with gym
"Oh Bountiful, we're proud of you and of your red and grey! We'll fight for you with might for you and cheer you as you play! Unlowered shall these colors be whatever comes our way! So glorious in victory the mighty red and grey!" (-- Bountiful High Song)
Bountiful was named when its earliest settlers realized that they found paradise on Earth--but that is all subjective of course. The 42,500 residents of this 13.5 square mile city appreciate the proximity to jobs in Salt Lake City, without the problems associated with urban living. For a period, commuting to work was a nightmare and daily rush hour bottlenecks frustrated even the calmest drivers. However, in 2008, planners made significant changes to alleviate the problem, including the new Legacy Parkway and the state of the art Front Runner Commuter railway. Best of all, Front Runner Service is available until 2 a.m. on the weekends, so you can get home safely after a night on the town. Who knows, Bountiful might just be the paradise for you. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bountiful renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.