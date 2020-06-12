/
2 bedroom apartments
70 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bluffdale, UT
Bluffdale
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr
15547 South Thunder Gulch Drive, Bluffdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123 Newly finished basement Private parking 2-cars only, private access Large kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, new fridge w/ice maker, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffdale
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1088 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1005 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1188 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Fort Herriman
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Central Riverton
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Country Crossing
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
Fort Herriman
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Central Riverton
12720 S Rollsave Lane
12720 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Huge Double master townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets.
Rosecrest
14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle
14478 Summit Ridge Circle, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1327 sqft
Two Bedroom Basement Apartment now available in Herriman - New basement apartment with lots of storage and great views from the half acre backyard. Plenty of parking and fully fenced yard. Open floor plan.
