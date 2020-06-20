15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr

Amenities
Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123
Newly finished basement
Private parking 2-cars only, private access
Large kitchen with full pantry
Washer and dryer hookups
Large recessed nook with room for an extra largeTV, an electric fireplace and more storage
Large master bedroom with extra storage, electric fireplace and a walk-in closet
Tile flooring with designer inlays Carpeted bedrooms
Easy access to Bangerter Parkway, Mountainview Corridor, I-15 for travel to, Salt Lake, Utah Valley and more! 20 mi from U of U and 21 mi from BYU
Prefer no pets but will evaluate on a case-by case basis
Smoking on property is not permitted
$150 fee for electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage
$1200 Refundable deposit (minus cleaning fee)
Note: With the master bedroom and bath being the only full bath, and 2-car parking limit, this is ideal for a single , couple or couple with child and is not ideal for a 3-4 person roommate situation
STOP BY TO TOUR:
JUNE
Mon 15th 5-8 PM
