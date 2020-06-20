15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking hot tub

Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123



Newly finished basement

Private parking 2-cars only, private access



Large kitchen with full pantry



Washer and dryer hookups



Large recessed nook with room for an extra largeTV, an electric fireplace and more storage



Large master bedroom with extra storage, electric fireplace and a walk-in closet



Tile flooring with designer inlays Carpeted bedrooms



Easy access to Bangerter Parkway, Mountainview Corridor, I-15 for travel to, Salt Lake, Utah Valley and more! 20 mi from U of U and 21 mi from BYU



Prefer no pets but will evaluate on a case-by case basis

Smoking on property is not permitted



$150 fee for electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage



$1200 Refundable deposit (minus cleaning fee)



Note: With the master bedroom and bath being the only full bath, and 2-car parking limit, this is ideal for a single , couple or couple with child and is not ideal for a 3-4 person roommate situation



STOP BY TO TOUR:

JUNE

Mon 15th 5-8 PM

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286123

