Bluffdale, UT
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr

15547 South Thunder Gulch Drive · (719) 452-1021
Location

15547 South Thunder Gulch Drive, Bluffdale, UT 84065
Bluffdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123

Newly finished basement
Private parking 2-cars only, private access

Large kitchen with full pantry

Washer and dryer hookups

Large recessed nook with room for an extra largeTV, an electric fireplace and more storage

Large master bedroom with extra storage, electric fireplace and a walk-in closet

Tile flooring with designer inlays Carpeted bedrooms

Easy access to Bangerter Parkway, Mountainview Corridor, I-15 for travel to, Salt Lake, Utah Valley and more! 20 mi from U of U and 21 mi from BYU

Prefer no pets but will evaluate on a case-by case basis
Smoking on property is not permitted

$150 fee for electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage

$1200 Refundable deposit (minus cleaning fee)

Note: With the master bedroom and bath being the only full bath, and 2-car parking limit, this is ideal for a single , couple or couple with child and is not ideal for a 3-4 person roommate situation

Property Id 286123

(RLNE5864608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr have any available units?
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr have?
Some of 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluffdale.
Does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr does offer parking.
Does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr have a pool?
No, 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr have accessible units?
No, 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
