Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in Bluffdale! - 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2100 sq. feet



Unit includes: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Storage Space, Finished Basement (Can be used as an extra bedroom), Large Outdoor Spaces, Pavillion and Park.



Close to Shopping and Hiking!



No Pets and No Smoking.



Visit our website at utahsentinelgroup.com or call Sentinel at (801) 756-2919.



