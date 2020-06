4685 GIN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GREAT COUNTRY LIVING IN MARION! - BEAUTIFUL HOME SURROUNDED BY ACREAGE PROVIDING GREAT VIEWS. LARGE OPEN/BRIGHT FLOORPLAN FEATURES SUNKEN LIVING ROOM, NEW FLOORING IN LIVING, DINING AND BEDROOMS. FORMAL LIVING/DINING COMBO AND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. HALF BATH ALSO DOWNSTAIRS. SPLIT BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. CATWALK OVERLOOKS BOTTOM FLOOR. EXTRA STORAGE THROUGHOUT. HOME COMES WITH KITCHEN REFRIGERATOR, GARAGE REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER. NO SHEDS, OUTSIDE STORAGE OR FARM ANIMALS PERMITTED. TENANTS BENEFIT PACKAGE REQ AT $20/MTH.



(RLNE3239864)