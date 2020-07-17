All apartments in Wise County
Wise County, TX
640 Heritage Creek Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

640 Heritage Creek Drive

640 Heritage Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

640 Heritage Creek Dr, Wise County, TX 76078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE. Adorable, charming guest house for rent on shared private property in rural setting. Live on beautiful, gated, treed acreage with view of pond, ducks, chickens & horses outside the front door. A private lake & park is next door. Park-like views thru every window. House is extremely clean & efficient & comes with all appliances & 1-car carport. Covered front porch & large outdoor sitting area out back. 2 inch blinds will be added to all windows for privacy. Prospective tenant will not mind dogs as several live onsite that will not tolerate other pets. NO DOGS OR CATS & NO SMOKING on premises. 360 Virtual walkthrough tour available upon request. Good credit, job & references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Heritage Creek Drive have any available units?
640 Heritage Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wise County, TX.
What amenities does 640 Heritage Creek Drive have?
Some of 640 Heritage Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Heritage Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
640 Heritage Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Heritage Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Heritage Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 640 Heritage Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 640 Heritage Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 640 Heritage Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Heritage Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Heritage Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 640 Heritage Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 640 Heritage Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 640 Heritage Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Heritage Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Heritage Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Heritage Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Heritage Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
