640 Heritage Creek Drive

IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE. Adorable, charming guest house for rent on shared private property in rural setting. Live on beautiful, gated, treed acreage with view of pond, ducks, chickens & horses outside the front door. A private lake & park is next door. Park-like views thru every window. House is extremely clean & efficient & comes with all appliances & 1-car carport. Covered front porch & large outdoor sitting area out back. 2 inch blinds will be added to all windows for privacy. Prospective tenant will not mind dogs as several live onsite that will not tolerate other pets. NO DOGS OR CATS & NO SMOKING on premises. 360 Virtual walkthrough tour available upon request. Good credit, job & references required.