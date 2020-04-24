All apartments in Windemere
Find more places like 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windemere, TX
/
1721 Grand Avenue Parkway
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

1721 Grand Avenue Parkway

1721 Grand Avenue Parkway · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1721 Grand Avenue Parkway, Windemere, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Step by step. Hour by hour. The days go by. How many years has it been? 5? 10? 30? Who knows. You've been walking for years after you ate those funky plants that convinced you to go on a lifelong vision quest to find that perfect apartment. Many times you've almost given up hope. So many years waiting. And then as if on cue from some benevolent celestial being, the skies part, the sun comes out, flowers begin to blossom and a magnificent building appears. No, it's not real. It must be a mirage like all the others. But behold! The building that has occupied your obsessive vison has come at last. It has everything you ever envisioned. Granite countertops, gas stovetops, and even a resort style pool. Whoa! It's even better than you imagined. Your years of dedicated searching have paid off! Welcome to your new home. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Granite Counter tops and Custom Cabinetry

Complete Appliance Package with Energy Star Appliances

Washer and Dryer in Every Home

Energy Efficient Windows

Custom 2" Window Blinds

Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms

Programmable Thermostats

Simulated Wood Floors and Plush Carpeting

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Wired for Technology

Personal Balconies and Patios

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Complete Fitness Center Open 24/7

Resident Lounge with Kitchen, Coffee Bar and Plasma TV for Entertaining

Availability 24 Hours

Resort Inspired Pool with Water Feature

Poolside Cabana with Grills for Outdoor Entertaining

Outdoor Living Room with Fireplace for Relaxation

Executive Business Center with Wi-Fi Access

We Love Pets! - On-Site Pet Park

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway have any available units?
1721 Grand Avenue Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windemere, TX.
What amenities does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway have?
Some of 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Grand Avenue Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway has a pool.
Does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway has accessible units.
Does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1721 Grand Avenue Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXBrushy Creek, TXManor, TXHornsby Bend, TX
Elgin, TXBarton Creek, TXLakeway, TXBastrop, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXWimberley, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity