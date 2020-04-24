1721 Grand Avenue Parkway

Amenities
Step by step. Hour by hour. The days go by. How many years has it been? 5? 10? 30? Who knows. You've been walking for years after you ate those funky plants that convinced you to go on a lifelong vision quest to find that perfect apartment. Many times you've almost given up hope. So many years waiting. And then as if on cue from some benevolent celestial being, the skies part, the sun comes out, flowers begin to blossom and a magnificent building appears. No, it's not real. It must be a mirage like all the others. But behold! The building that has occupied your obsessive vison has come at last. It has everything you ever envisioned. Granite countertops, gas stovetops, and even a resort style pool. Whoa! It's even better than you imagined. Your years of dedicated searching have paid off! Welcome to your new home.
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Granite Counter tops and Custom Cabinetry
Complete Appliance Package with Energy Star Appliances
Washer and Dryer in Every Home
Energy Efficient Windows
Custom 2" Window Blinds
Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms
Programmable Thermostats
Simulated Wood Floors and Plush Carpeting
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Wired for Technology
Personal Balconies and Patios
Community Amenities
Complete Fitness Center Open 24/7
Resident Lounge with Kitchen, Coffee Bar and Plasma TV for Entertaining
Availability 24 Hours
Resort Inspired Pool with Water Feature
Poolside Cabana with Grills for Outdoor Entertaining
Outdoor Living Room with Fireplace for Relaxation
Executive Business Center with Wi-Fi Access
We Love Pets! - On-Site Pet Park