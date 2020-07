Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great one story 4 bedroom home in sought after neighborhood. Granite counter tops, double ovens, smooth cook top awaits the cook in the family. Home is great for entertaining, inside and out, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and over sized garage. Large back yard has mature trees privacy fence and storage shed. Granite, carpet, tile and roof replaced in 2016. Close to Rack Space, Walmart, HEB and other shopping as well as easy access to 410/I-35.