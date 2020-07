Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in!!!Beautiful 4 bedroom house with a very open floor plan. Great features through living, dining ,bedrooms and bathrooms. Living room with engineering floor, kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Upscale cabinets with a lot of storage. House will be completed by end of August. Easy access to Highway and close to parks and schools. You don't want to miss this one.