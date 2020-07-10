8402 Jay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well Maintained Brick 2 story Duplex in White Settlement. Open floor plan. Spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, Stainless Appliances, dining area. Etched concrete flooring for easy maintenance in living, dining, kitchen, entry & half bath. All bedrooms and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Large master bedroom with lots of light, walk in closet & private bath. Additional bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Private fenced back yard. Yard features a sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage. Separate utility. Lease price includes front yard lawn maintenance. Applicants to check all information, deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Pictures of similar unit, paint and flooring colors may vary.