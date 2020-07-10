All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8402 Jay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8402 Jay Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:36 AM

8402 Jay Street

8402 Jay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8402 Jay Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained Brick 2 story Duplex in White Settlement. Open floor plan. Spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, Stainless Appliances, dining area. Etched concrete flooring for easy maintenance in living, dining, kitchen, entry & half bath. All bedrooms and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Large master bedroom with lots of light, walk in closet & private bath. Additional bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Private fenced back yard. Yard features a sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage. Separate utility. Lease price includes front yard lawn maintenance. Applicants to check all information, deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Pictures of similar unit, paint and flooring colors may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Jay Street have any available units?
8402 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8402 Jay Street have?
Some of 8402 Jay Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Jay Street pet-friendly?
No, 8402 Jay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8402 Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 8402 Jay Street offers parking.
Does 8402 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 8402 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 8402 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 8402 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8402 Jay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas