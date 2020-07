Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Move In - Newly remolded nice Cozy 2/1. This property has beautiful hardwood floors, new granite counter tops, with stainless steel appliances.This property has a large walk in closet in the master and a large back yard. This property is ready for lease give us a call for more information.



(RLNE5222635)