All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 809 Ala Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
809 Ala Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:44 PM

809 Ala Drive

809 Ala Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

809 Ala Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a cute property with hardwood floors. The backyard is really big with a covered patio and a storage unit. This property has one bathroom which ha been updated beautifully. The school district is White Settlement. This home is priced right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Ala Drive have any available units?
809 Ala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 809 Ala Drive have?
Some of 809 Ala Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Ala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Ala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Ala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 Ala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 809 Ala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Ala Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Ala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Ala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Ala Drive have a pool?
No, 809 Ala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 Ala Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Ala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Ala Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Ala Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Ala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Ala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas