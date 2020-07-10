What a cute property with hardwood floors. The backyard is really big with a covered patio and a storage unit. This property has one bathroom which ha been updated beautifully. The school district is White Settlement. This home is priced right.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Ala Drive have any available units?
809 Ala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 809 Ala Drive have?
Some of 809 Ala Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Ala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Ala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.