Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3-1 in White Settlement! New paint, new carpet, pretty hardwood floors, lovely covered porch, large backyard with open patio, two living areas and more! Entry opens to the main family room, second living garage conversion offers tiled floors with an exterior entrance. Nice sized bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator included, extra storage unit in back, conveniently located to highways, shopping, restaurants and Lake Worth Lake.