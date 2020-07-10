7712 Corina Drive

Great location in this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Open living, large kitchen & dining and nice sized bedrooms. Easy access to Lockheed, downtown, schools & shopping. Large back yard with storage building. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
