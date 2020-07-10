All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 7712 Corina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
7712 Corina Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

7712 Corina Drive

7712 Corina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7712 Corina Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Open living, large kitchen & dining and nice sized bedrooms. Easy access to Lockheed, downtown, schools & shopping. Large back yard with storage building. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Corina Drive have any available units?
7712 Corina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 7712 Corina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Corina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Corina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Corina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 7712 Corina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Corina Drive offers parking.
Does 7712 Corina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Corina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Corina Drive have a pool?
No, 7712 Corina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Corina Drive have accessible units?
No, 7712 Corina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Corina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Corina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Corina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Corina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas