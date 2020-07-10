523 S Las Vegas Trail

Amenities

Great 3-2-2 duplex in White Settlement! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, split bedroom floorplan and more! Entry opens to a spacious living area with tile flooring and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Large kitchen offers ample storage, a pantry and a refrigerator included! 15x12 master suite downstairs has a private bath with an extended vanity. Two nice sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath. Fenced in backyard with covered patio located near Lake Worth and just minutes from downtown. One small pet under 30 lbs considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.