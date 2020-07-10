All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 425 Allencrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
425 Allencrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

425 Allencrest Drive

425 Allencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

425 Allencrest Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions**Leasing special! 2nd full month's rent is FREE when you sign a 15 month lease on this home!*Adorable corner lot home includes spacious living room perfect for entertaining, split bedrooms covered back patio, large backyard, storage shed, neutral paint, and a 2 car attached garage. This home is in an established quiet neighborhood. Property is very accessible to shopping and highways. Also, half a mile from Central Park.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Allencrest Drive have any available units?
425 Allencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 425 Allencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Allencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Allencrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Allencrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 425 Allencrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 Allencrest Drive offers parking.
Does 425 Allencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Allencrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Allencrest Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Allencrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Allencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Allencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Allencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Allencrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Allencrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Allencrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas