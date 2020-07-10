425 Allencrest Drive

Amenities

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions**Leasing special! 2nd full month's rent is FREE when you sign a 15 month lease on this home!*Adorable corner lot home includes spacious living room perfect for entertaining, split bedrooms covered back patio, large backyard, storage shed, neutral paint, and a 2 car attached garage. This home is in an established quiet neighborhood. Property is very accessible to shopping and highways. Also, half a mile from Central Park.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.