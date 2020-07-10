All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 Donald Street

129 Donald Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 Donald Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4492669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Donald Street have any available units?
129 Donald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 129 Donald Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Donald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Donald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Donald Street is pet friendly.
Does 129 Donald Street offer parking?
No, 129 Donald Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 Donald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Donald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Donald Street have a pool?
No, 129 Donald Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Donald Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Donald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Donald Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Donald Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Donald Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Donald Street does not have units with air conditioning.

