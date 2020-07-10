All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 1121 Doreen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
1121 Doreen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Doreen Street

1121 Doreen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1121 Doreen Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** MOVE IN READY** White Settlement ISD. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, open kitchen with island and breakfast area. Large family room with woodburn fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, extra vanity space. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Covered porch in backyard. Easy access to HWY 820, I-30, school and shopping center. Tenant and tenant agents to verify all information including school and measurements. Pets are case by case. Tenant credit score must have a 590 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Doreen Street have any available units?
1121 Doreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 1121 Doreen Street have?
Some of 1121 Doreen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Doreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Doreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Doreen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Doreen Street is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Doreen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Doreen Street offers parking.
Does 1121 Doreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Doreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Doreen Street have a pool?
No, 1121 Doreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Doreen Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 Doreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Doreen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Doreen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Doreen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Doreen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas