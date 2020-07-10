1121 Doreen Street

Amenities

** MOVE IN READY** White Settlement ISD. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, open kitchen with island and breakfast area. Large family room with woodburn fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, extra vanity space. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Covered porch in backyard. Easy access to HWY 820, I-30, school and shopping center. Tenant and tenant agents to verify all information including school and measurements. Pets are case by case. Tenant credit score must have a 590 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.