94 Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westworth Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >
25 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
19 Units Available
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Convenience. Natural Surroundings. The Palmer is a modern apartment community designed for those seeking a relaxed and elevated living experience with close proximity to the Trinity River and a multitude of urban amenities.
44 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
47 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Cultural District
23 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,000
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
River Park
30 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,139
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
36 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Downtown Fort Worth
22 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Jennings South
10 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,109
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Cultural District
44 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
8 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Shady Oaks Manor
6 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Cultural District
112 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Ridglea
2 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
42 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,200
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Western Hills
21 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
12 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westworth Village, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westworth Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

