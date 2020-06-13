/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:19 AM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Westworth Village
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1420 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Riverbend Trinity Trails
35 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
2031 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Results within 5 miles of Westworth Village
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sunset Heights South
20 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,187
1754 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1859 sqft
Spacious units feature wireless Sonos speakers, high ceilings and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include yoga studio and fitness center, private dining room, swimming pool and sun deck. Walking distance to The Shops at Clearfork.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
$
141 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1617 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
28 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1217 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
36 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
2150 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
141 Units Available
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1634 sqft
A modern residence of sophistication, unexpected delights and caters to your urban lifestyle with a heightened social scene.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
Western Hills
22 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
River Park
31 Units Available
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1493 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 9 at 03:01pm
Ridglea Hills
19 Units Available
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1406 sqft
Peaceful community located near downtown and highways 183, I-20 and I-30. Units have vinyl-wood flooring, washer-dryer connections, fireplaces and more. Three pools, hot tub and tennis courts on premises.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Far Greater Northside
7 Units Available
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$976
980 sqft
Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
21 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated April 29 at 04:28pm
$
Byers Mccart
6 Units Available
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown
Similar Pages
Westworth Village 1 BedroomsWestworth Village 2 BedroomsWestworth Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestworth Village 3 Bedrooms
Westworth Village Apartments with BalconyWestworth Village Apartments with GarageWestworth Village Apartments with GymWestworth Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors