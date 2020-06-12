/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1233 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Westworth Village
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Riverbend Trinity Trails
36 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1332 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Results within 5 miles of Westworth Village
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Cultural District
44 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Far Greater Northside
22 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1046 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Sunset Heights South
20 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1145 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
999 sqft
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
11 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Shady Oaks Manor
5 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
River Park
29 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
44 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Linwood
14 Units Available
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Cultural District
40 Units Available
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1373 sqft
Great location in Fort Worth, close to Farmington Stadium and Trinity Park. High-end units include walk-in closets, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features gym, BBQ grill, courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
43 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Fort Worth
29 Units Available
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
141 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1276 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Paschal
153 Units Available
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1147 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
46 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cultural District
24 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Jennings South
19 Units Available
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1093 sqft
Come home to South 400 Apartments in Ft. Worth, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
