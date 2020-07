Amenities

Completely updated home in the booming Westworth Village! Close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, Naval Base, and entertainment. Technically it's a two bedroom, but you could use the flex room or living room in the back as a third since it has a closet. New refinished hardwood floors, new tile, new appliances, and new bathroom give this home a light and fresh feel. Garage and carport provide two spots for covered parking.