1420 Shady Oaks Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning Contemporary located in the heart of Westover Hills! This tree filled, elevated lot with a circular drive, leads to an updated home built by Frank Talley. Fabulous entertaining kitchen with side by side Sub-Zero built-in fridge-freezer, breakfast bar, island w warming drawer, walk-in pantry & butlers pantry opens to casual dining and living area. Formal living and dining. Luxurious, private master suite with separate living and study. Functional floor plan, indoor and outdoor entertaining, designer lighting, wall coverings and custom built-ins. Close proximity to Shady Oaks CC, the FW cultural district, and W 7th Street.