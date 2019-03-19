All apartments in Westover Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1420 Shady Oaks Lane

1420 Shady Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Shady Oaks Lane, Westover Hills, TX 76107
Westover Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Contemporary located in the heart of Westover Hills! This tree filled, elevated lot with a circular drive, leads to an updated home built by Frank Talley. Fabulous entertaining kitchen with side by side Sub-Zero built-in fridge-freezer, breakfast bar, island w warming drawer, walk-in pantry & butlers pantry opens to casual dining and living area. Formal living and dining. Luxurious, private master suite with separate living and study. Functional floor plan, indoor and outdoor entertaining, designer lighting, wall coverings and custom built-ins. Close proximity to Shady Oaks CC, the FW cultural district, and W 7th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane have any available units?
1420 Shady Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westover Hills, TX.
What amenities does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane have?
Some of 1420 Shady Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Shady Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Shady Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Shady Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Shady Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westover Hills.
Does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Shady Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Shady Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 1420 Shady Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1420 Shady Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Shady Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Shady Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Shady Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

