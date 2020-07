Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace oven

FRESH PAINT! BEAUTIFUL FLOORS! Tired of not having enough room? Come enjoy a HUGE home in West Odessa! This HUGE 4 Bedroom home has 3 Living areas and a Laundry room with lots of storage space throughout. The OVERSIZED Garage can fits 2 FULL SIZED SUV's. Perfect home for a BIG FAMILY. Room for trailers if needed! Water Softener. Tank-less Water Heater! Water Well and City Water. $35 application fee for everyone 18 years and older