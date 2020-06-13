/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Lake Hills, TX
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
601 Buckeye TRL
601 Buckeye Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1936 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the heart of West Lake Hills. This true Mid-Century Modern home has been updated but maintains all it???s original charm! You will love how the bright and open floor plan lives.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
500 Buckeye Trail
500 Buckeye Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Buckeye Trail in West Lake Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
710 Windsong TRL
710 Windsong Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
Price reduced! Gorgeous 2-story brick home in Eanes ISD in a quiet street, Private backyard, covered deck, Large trees.
Results within 1 mile of West Lake Hills
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
31 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2195 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4701 Timberline Dr
4701 Timberline Drive, Rollingwood, TX
Open to 6, 9, or 12-month lease. Great home with easy move-in located in Eanes ISD! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living rooms and a formal dining room - ample light and high ceilings give this 3200+ sq ft house a welcoming feel. New exterior fence.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Bulian Ln # A
203 Bulian Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1390 sqft
New Price! 1 story with fenced yard, covered patio & wood deck in back. Exemplary Eanes ISD schools. Close to MoPac & Loop 360. Lots of shopping, banking & restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Bay Hill Drive
1509 Bay Hill Drive, Lost Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2258 sqft
SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! Amazing Hills of Lost Creek Location - Beautiful remodel! Wood flooring, Updated Baths, and Kitchen! SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters+Farmhouse sink; Luxurious Master Bath frameless shower and soaking tub.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3208 Twinberry CV
3208 Twinberry Cove, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
On quiet Cul-de-sac with its character, you find this fabulous home!! easy walk-in distance to shops & EANES schools,5 min to Downtown Formal living & dining, with fireplace.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3418 Pinnacle Dr.
3418 Pinnacle Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1621 sqft
House- Thoroughly remodeled with modern finishes and immaculate attention to detail. Functional floor plan ideal for entertaining. Composite deck overlooks large private back yard and woods beyond.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2009 Cerca Viejo WAY
2009 Cerca Viejo Way, Austin, TX
You can live in this Jauregui-built parade of homes property. 4bed/3.5bath featuring soaring ceilings, huge windows, and hardwood floors. First-floor master and office. Huge kitchen great for entertaining. 3 beds and second living up.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
601 Grey Fox TRL
601 Grey Fox Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1994 sqft
This is a nice one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 dining, vaulted ceiling, master with double walk in closets. , Fresh paint. Huge trees, great storage, excellent condition, close to Eanes School.
Results within 5 miles of West Lake Hills
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Downtown Austin
23 Units Available
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1160 sqft
Located close to W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and minutes from Downtown Austin. Modern apartments include carpet and kitchen with appliances. Community is pet friendly and offers free parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
$
Riverside
34 Units Available
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Welcome to The Social, the premier apartments in Austin, Texas. Our stylish property offers spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that set the gold standard of modern community living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1471 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Travis Heights
13 Units Available
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1461 sqft
Trendy apartments located near several of Austin's finest dining establishments. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Community amenities include a business center and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Austin
30 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,220
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Austin
21 Units Available
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$6,325
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Bouldin Creek
37 Units Available
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,435
1607 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Downtown Austin
33 Units Available
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$11,436
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
East Oak Hill
63 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBrushy Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TX