Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Results within 1 mile of Wells Branch
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
49 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
215 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Results within 5 miles of Wells Branch
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
46 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
North Austin
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
890 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
32 Units Available
North Burnet
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1387 sqft
Close to N MoPac Expressway, JJ Pickle Research Campus, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, IBM, Kramer Station MetroRail, and The Domain. Community has fitness center with separate spin studio, on-site bike storage, dog washing station, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
66 Units Available
North Burnet
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
55 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
60 Units Available
North Burnet
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,147
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1124 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
North Burnet
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,068
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1146 sqft
Call us today for more information! Mesa Verde boasts a convenience like no other.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1238 sqft
Situated along FM 734 and close to local shops and amenities. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community includes a pool, a racquetball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1484 sqft
Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and extra storage room characterize these comfortable homes. Residents get access to several amenities including bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center and parking garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Wells Branch, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wells Branch apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Wells Branch apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

