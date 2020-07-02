All apartments in Wells Branch
Find more places like 2122 Margalene Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wells Branch, TX
/
2122 Margalene Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2122 Margalene Way

2122 Margalene Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wells Branch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2122 Margalene Way, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short lease available! - Short lease until May 31st for $1600 per month. New price starting June 1st for $1,650 per month. Lease must end either May 31st 2020, or between March and May 2021. Bright, open floor plan with high ceilings and many upgrades throughout. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, custom tile backsplash, and cool light fixtures. Fridge stays but is not maintained. Custom walk-in shower in master bath. Upgraded vanities and fixtures in both bathrooms. Near hike and bike trail, library, parks, disc golf, pool, recreation center, and community activities. Close to major employers and easy access to Mopac, 35, and Toll 45.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Application online at : www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE2938682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Margalene Way have any available units?
2122 Margalene Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2122 Margalene Way have?
Some of 2122 Margalene Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Margalene Way currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Margalene Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Margalene Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Margalene Way is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Margalene Way offer parking?
No, 2122 Margalene Way does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Margalene Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Margalene Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Margalene Way have a pool?
Yes, 2122 Margalene Way has a pool.
Does 2122 Margalene Way have accessible units?
No, 2122 Margalene Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Margalene Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Margalene Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Margalene Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 Margalene Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd
Wells Branch, TX 78728
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Wells Branch 1 BedroomsWells Branch 2 Bedrooms
Wells Branch Apartments with BalconyWells Branch Apartments with Pool
Wells Branch Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Wimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District