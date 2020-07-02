2122 Margalene Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short lease available! - Short lease until May 31st for $1600 per month. New price starting June 1st for $1,650 per month. Lease must end either May 31st 2020, or between March and May 2021. Bright, open floor plan with high ceilings and many upgrades throughout. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, custom tile backsplash, and cool light fixtures. Fridge stays but is not maintained. Custom walk-in shower in master bath. Upgraded vanities and fixtures in both bathrooms. Near hike and bike trail, library, parks, disc golf, pool, recreation center, and community activities. Close to major employers and easy access to Mopac, 35, and Toll 45.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Application online at : www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com



