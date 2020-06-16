All apartments in Wells Branch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace

2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trce · (512) 472-9100
Location

2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace · Avail. Aug 7

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace Available 08/07/20 Village at Wells Branch Home - Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light. Corian countertops, upgraded appliance package, spacious bedrooms, double vanities in both bathrooms, lots of storage space and high ceilings. Awesome location with easy access to IH35 and many major employers. Really nice community with park and covered picnic area. Ready for move in August.

(RLNE4063001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have any available units?
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wells Branch.
Does 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does offer parking.
Does 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have a pool?
No, 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have accessible units?
No, 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
