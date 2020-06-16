Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace Available 08/07/20 Village at Wells Branch Home - Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light. Corian countertops, upgraded appliance package, spacious bedrooms, double vanities in both bathrooms, lots of storage space and high ceilings. Awesome location with easy access to IH35 and many major employers. Really nice community with park and covered picnic area. Ready for move in August.



(RLNE4063001)