Webster, TX
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
Emerson Park Apartment Homes

1799 FM-528 · (832) 304-2861
Location

1799 FM-528, Webster, TX 77598

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 13203 · Avail. Sep 14

$913

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 07102 · Avail. Aug 4

$929

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 07002 · Avail. now

$944

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16202 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,189

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 16107 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,192

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 15201 · Avail. now

$1,201

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerson Park Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
conference room
game room
internet access
internet cafe
Emerson Park Apartment Homes provides convenience and location from our stellar location on West Nasa Parkway. Take advantage of quick and easy access to major highways, the CCISD exemplary school district, prime shopping and entertainment. Our community features a tropical swimming pool with a water feature, large fitness center, club room with fireplaces, billiards and complimentary coffee bar. Enjoy resort style amenities and lushly landscaped courtyards with grilling and picnic areas, serene lakes with illuminated fountains and social courtyards. Homes at Emerson Park feature vaulted ceilings, hardwood style flooring, gourmet kitchens with designer cabinetry and more! Choose from a unique selection of one and two bedroom floor plans and have access to garage parking, covered parking and valet trash services.
Apply online or stop by for your personal tour today and reserve your luxury home at Emerson Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerson Park Apartment Homes have any available units?
Emerson Park Apartment Homes has 17 units available starting at $913 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerson Park Apartment Homes have?
Some of Emerson Park Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerson Park Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Emerson Park Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerson Park Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerson Park Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Emerson Park Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Emerson Park Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Emerson Park Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerson Park Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerson Park Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Emerson Park Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Emerson Park Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Emerson Park Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Emerson Park Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Emerson Park Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
