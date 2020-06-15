All apartments in Weatherford
904 S Lamar Street

904 S Lamar St · (817) 994-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 S Lamar St, Weatherford, TX 76086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 288AL1 · Avail. now

$3,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Brookdale Weatherford is a retirement community offering personalized assisted living options for seniors. Our emphasis is on providing a wonderful assisted living lifestyle, allowing you to do what you can and helping you remain as independent as possible.
Our community is designed to help those who need assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing and administering needed medication. Just like family, we provide the extra assistance seniors may need with daily activities, while always placing a focus on helping residents maintain privacy, dignity and independence. Rates start at $3410.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 S Lamar Street have any available units?
904 S Lamar Street has a unit available for $3,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Weatherford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Weatherford Rent Report.
Is 904 S Lamar Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 S Lamar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 S Lamar Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 S Lamar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weatherford.
Does 904 S Lamar Street offer parking?
No, 904 S Lamar Street does not offer parking.
Does 904 S Lamar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 S Lamar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 S Lamar Street have a pool?
No, 904 S Lamar Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 S Lamar Street have accessible units?
No, 904 S Lamar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 S Lamar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 S Lamar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 S Lamar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 S Lamar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
