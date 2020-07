Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home in Weatherford has rounded corners throughout. Home features ceramic tile in the bath & kitchen. The kitchen has a built in microwave, dishwasher & oven that are stainless. The kitchen also boast corian hard surface counter tops. The master bath has a huge walk in closet & a garden tub with jets! The backyard is fenced with a nice covered patio.