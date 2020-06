Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in the Willow Creek Community. Large well kept yard. This home has a garden tub in the master bath, laminate flooring, a large kitchen with built in desk area, stove, side by side refrigerator, built in microwave and dishwasher along with 2 living and 2 eating areas. This home is a must see. There is a 50 lb weight limit on dogs.