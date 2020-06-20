1905 Bay Laurel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**Available for move in July 1st** Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the growing Weatherford area just west of Ft. Worth. This home features a great floor plan with an open living, kitchen area, walk-through master suite, an open den area perfect for the home office! This home also boasts an expansive back yard, two car garage, in a great school district, and is a short commute to entertainment, dining, downtown Ft. Worth via I-30. Schedule your showing today! Contact us to schedule a showing.