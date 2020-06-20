All apartments in Weatherford
1905 Bay Laurel Drive

1905 Bay Laurel Dr · (512) 872-4900
Location

1905 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Available for move in July 1st** Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the growing Weatherford area just west of Ft. Worth. This home features a great floor plan with an open living, kitchen area, walk-through master suite, an open den area perfect for the home office! This home also boasts an expansive back yard, two car garage, in a great school district, and is a short commute to entertainment, dining, downtown Ft. Worth via I-30. Schedule your showing today! Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Bay Laurel Drive have any available units?
1905 Bay Laurel Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Weatherford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Weatherford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Bay Laurel Drive have?
Some of 1905 Bay Laurel Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Bay Laurel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Bay Laurel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Bay Laurel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Bay Laurel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weatherford.
Does 1905 Bay Laurel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Bay Laurel Drive does offer parking.
Does 1905 Bay Laurel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Bay Laurel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Bay Laurel Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Bay Laurel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Bay Laurel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Bay Laurel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Bay Laurel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Bay Laurel Drive has units with dishwashers.
