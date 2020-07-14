Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting. Our location provides ample shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities within minutes, like Hilltop Lanes or ShowBiz Cinemas. Explore the taste of Mexico at Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine, or enjoy a festive meal at the Olive Garden Italian Restaurant. If being outdoors is more your style, Chapman Park and Getzendaner Park are only a short distance away.