Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Victorian Square

1831 John Arden Dr · (972) 636-4920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. Sep 10

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 7 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Victorian Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting. Our location provides ample shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities within minutes, like Hilltop Lanes or ShowBiz Cinemas. Explore the taste of Mexico at Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine, or enjoy a festive meal at the Olive Garden Italian Restaurant. If being outdoors is more your style, Chapman Park and Getzendaner Park are only a short distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Victorian Square have any available units?
Victorian Square has 9 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Victorian Square have?
Some of Victorian Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victorian Square currently offering any rent specials?
Victorian Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victorian Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Victorian Square is pet friendly.
Does Victorian Square offer parking?
No, Victorian Square does not offer parking.
Does Victorian Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Victorian Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Victorian Square have a pool?
Yes, Victorian Square has a pool.
Does Victorian Square have accessible units?
No, Victorian Square does not have accessible units.
Does Victorian Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Victorian Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Victorian Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Victorian Square does not have units with air conditioning.
