650 Solon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

FIRST MONTH FREE! and PRIVATE DOG YARD ON THE UNIT at The Mark on Solon! Live, work, play, and study … it’s all just a heartbeat away when you decide to make The Mark On Solon Apartments your new home. Located just South of Dallas in Waxahachie, Texas, The Mark on Solon provides easy access to I-35E and SH287. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment. The MARK on Solon offers plenty of nearby attractions, an is only a short drive from downtown Dallas. Baylor Scott & White Hospital is also less than a mile away. Within its park-like setting, The MARK on Solon offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with all the features and amenities you expect in a new, upscale apartment living community.