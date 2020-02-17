Three bedroom one and a half bath. Large fenced backyard. Fresh Paint. Please see media for landlord criteria. Application and application fee for each person over the age of 18. Must prove 3x monthly rent in income and have credit score at least 600. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Lake Park Avenue have any available units?
512 Lake Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
Is 512 Lake Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 Lake Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.