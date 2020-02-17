316 Hacienda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute clean 3-2-2+FD very open. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and large pantry. Split master master & Master bath has separate tub and shower with two sinks and large walk in closet. Large living area with corner fireplace. Garage door opener. Formal dining off living area. Landscaped front and back yard. Covered patio 13 x 6 plus open patio covered by pergola 32 x 6. Sprinkler system, fenced yard and nice size patio. Owner occupied and no showings until Tuesday March 31st. Good size kitchen area. Oversized garage 19 deep x 18 wide with workbench and storage shelving. Call agent for pet and credit restrictions. Owner Agents