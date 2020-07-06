All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:45 AM

315 Harbin Ave

315 Harbin Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 Harbin Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Executive Home on Great Street - Property Id: 181779

Stunning home located steps from elementary school in the heart of Waxahachie. Incredible master suite with walk-in closet. Open kitchen/living area with first-rate appliances. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Two car detached garage with lots of storage space. Sprinkler system, two zone climate control, top notch gas cooking range, brand new 8-foot privacy fence around back yard, beautiful mature trees. Located on one of Waxahachie's best streets. Not your typical rental property! **Furnishings shown in photos are not included**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/181779p
Property Id 181779

(RLNE5340159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Harbin Ave have any available units?
315 Harbin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 315 Harbin Ave have?
Some of 315 Harbin Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Harbin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Harbin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Harbin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 Harbin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 315 Harbin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 315 Harbin Ave offers parking.
Does 315 Harbin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Harbin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Harbin Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Harbin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Harbin Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Harbin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Harbin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Harbin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Harbin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Harbin Ave has units with air conditioning.

