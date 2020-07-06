315 Harbin Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Executive Home on Great Street - Property Id: 181779



Stunning home located steps from elementary school in the heart of Waxahachie. Incredible master suite with walk-in closet. Open kitchen/living area with first-rate appliances. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Two car detached garage with lots of storage space. Sprinkler system, two zone climate control, top notch gas cooking range, brand new 8-foot privacy fence around back yard, beautiful mature trees. Located on one of Waxahachie's best streets. Not your typical rental property! **Furnishings shown in photos are not included**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/181779p

Property Id 181779



(RLNE5340159)