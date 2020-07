Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful, nicely updated and well maintained 3 bedroom has second small sitting area with see through fireplace. Tile flooring that looks like wood. Available now.

Refrigerator is pictured but has been removed and is not furnished. Other appliances are provided.