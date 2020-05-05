214 Solon Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic Meticulously Maintained Home! Great location next to everything with easy access to Hwy 287 and 77. Large warm and welcoming family room opens to the dining area and kitchen. Huge sun room with gorgeous laminate wood floors...could be used as a 2nd living room or 4th bedroom. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and granite counter tops. Large bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom on other side of the house for privacy with a large walk in closet, his and her vanities and an updated shower. Secondary bathroom has an updated shower as well! Beautiful manicured yard with great trees. Oversized parking in the rear with RV hook up. Tankless Water Heater. Newer roof and added ridge vent for energy efficiency! W/D hook ups. This is beautiful house to make your home!