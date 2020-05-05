All apartments in Waxahachie
Waxahachie, TX
/
214 Solon Road
Last updated June 22 2020 at 6:35 PM

214 Solon Road

214 Solon Road · No Longer Available
Location

214 Solon Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Meticulously Maintained Home! Great location next to everything with easy access to Hwy 287 and 77. Large warm and welcoming family room opens to the dining area and kitchen. Huge sun room with gorgeous laminate wood floors...could be used as a 2nd living room or 4th bedroom. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and granite counter tops. Large bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom on other side of the house for privacy with a large walk in closet, his and her vanities and an updated shower. Secondary bathroom has an updated shower as well! Beautiful manicured yard with great trees. Oversized parking in the rear with RV hook up. Tankless Water Heater. Newer roof and added ridge vent for energy efficiency! W/D hook ups. This is beautiful house to make your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Solon Road have any available units?
214 Solon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 214 Solon Road have?
Some of 214 Solon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Solon Road currently offering any rent specials?
214 Solon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Solon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Solon Road is pet friendly.
Does 214 Solon Road offer parking?
Yes, 214 Solon Road offers parking.
Does 214 Solon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Solon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Solon Road have a pool?
No, 214 Solon Road does not have a pool.
Does 214 Solon Road have accessible units?
No, 214 Solon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Solon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Solon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Solon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Solon Road has units with air conditioning.

