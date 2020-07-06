210 Thoroughbred Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com



Wow! This 4 bedroom home in Saddle Brook Estates is a must see! 4 bedrooms, 2 story with 3 full bathrooms plus 2 living spaces and a sunroom. A spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, a plethora of cabinet and counter space opening to the main family room. Split bedroom floor-plan is a plus with the master suite downstairs. Master includes a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Additional bedrooms and living space on 2nd level. Private backyard and Waxahachie ISD! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.