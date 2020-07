Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming four Bedroom home with a wonderful open floor plan! Gorgeous wood floors in common area with tiled bathrooms and laundry room. The Master Suite is relaxing and inviting and features a large walk in closet, spacious shower and separate bathtub. Three additional bedrooms are split from the master bedroom for optimal privacy. Relax in the large backyard with an extended covered porch.