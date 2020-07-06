All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:01 PM

1659 Wildflower Drive

1659 Wildflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1659 Wildflower Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous open concept living. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Updated tile and counter tops in kitchen. Breathtaking wood floors downstairs. Three bedrooms downstairs plus a study. Oversized game room upstairs. Travertine countertops in master bath and second bath floor. This gorgeous property won't last long. Pets welcome.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 Wildflower Drive have any available units?
1659 Wildflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 1659 Wildflower Drive have?
Some of 1659 Wildflower Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 Wildflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1659 Wildflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 Wildflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 Wildflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1659 Wildflower Drive offer parking?
No, 1659 Wildflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1659 Wildflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 Wildflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 Wildflower Drive have a pool?
No, 1659 Wildflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1659 Wildflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1659 Wildflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 Wildflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 Wildflower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1659 Wildflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1659 Wildflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
